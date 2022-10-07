VIDEO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods are on the road for the next two weeks starting with a road contest in Hays, America as the Ichabods will take on Fort Hays State at 7 p.m. for the Tigers’ Homecoming game.

The Ichabods (3-2, 3-2 MIAA) are coming off a 42-35 loss to Emporia State last time out. The Tigers (1-4, 1-4 MIAA) dropped their second game in a row falling to Nebraska-Kearney 38-20 scoring.

Hear from Head Coach Craig Schurig on the Washburn Coaches Show as he recaps the loss to Emporia State and previews the game against Fort Hays State