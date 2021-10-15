      Weather Alert

VIDEO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show

Oct 15, 2021 @ 8:07am

The Washburn Ichabods are back in action inside the friendly confines of Yager Stadium as they will take on the No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri Bearcats on Oct. 16 with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

The Ichabods are coming off a 23-20 overtime over Fort Hays State on Hall of Fame Saturday at Washburn.

The Bearcats trailed Pittsburg State 16-0 with 10:39 left in the third quarter before the Bearcats responded with sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee tossing three touchdown passes to keep Northwest undefeated on the season at 5-0.

Watch this weeks Washburn Coaches Show with Craig Schurig and special guest this week Zach Watkins.

