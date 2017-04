Topeka Zoo Educator Rachael Rost is preparing for a 10-day expedition to the Galapagos Islands.

Rost will visit the islands in September after being selected by National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions as a 2017 Grosvenor Teacher Fellow.

The trip is meant to give Rost hands-on professional development, which will further enhance her community engagement and education efforts at the zoo.

WIBW News Now’s Danielle Norwood spoke with Rachael about her upcoming journey.