VIDEO: Washburn Football Coaches Show

Oct 29, 2021 @ 1:19pm

The Washburn Ichabods return home to celebrate Washburn’s “Roaring ’20’s Homecoming” this week by facing Northeastern State at 1 p.m. in Yager Stadium.

The RiverHawks fell to 2-6 after falling to Northwest Missouri 59-7 last time out dropping their fourth-straight game.

The Ichabods lead the all-time series 9-1 and have won the last eight in the series.

Watch the Washburn Football Coaches show as Head Coach Craig Schurig recaps the UCO win and previews the NES game on Saturday. You will also hear from senior wide receiver Jace Williams and volleyball Head Coach Chris Herron.

