VIDEO: Washburn Football Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods are hitting the road for the first time tis season as they will travel to Warrensburg, Mo. to take on the Central Missouri Mules on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Ichabods are coming are coming off a 45-3 win over Lincoln in their home opener on Sept. 1 last time out.

The Mules are 0-1 after falling at Pittsburg State 21-10 in their season opener on Sept. 1.

Watch the Washburn Coaches Show with Craig Schurig as we recap the 45-3 win over Lincoln and preview the game against UCM.