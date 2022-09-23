VIDEO: Washburn Football Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods look to rebound from their first loss of the season last week on the road at Missouri Western at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Ichabods (2-1, 2-1 MIAA) are coming are coming off a 21-13 loss to Nebraska-Kearney last week in Topeka snapping an eight-game winning streak in Yager Stadium.

The Griffons (2-1, 2-1 MIAA) fell for the first time in 2022 in a 36-12 loss at Emporia State.

Check out the Washburn Coaches Show with Craig Schurig and special guest, Linebacker Grant Bruner.