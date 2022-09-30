WIBW News Now 580 WIBW Logo

VIDEO: Washburn Football Coaches Show

September 30, 2022 8:21AM CDT
The Washburn Ichabods return home to face Emporia State in a 4 p.m. start time on Oct. 1 on Hall of Fame Saturday in Yager Stadium.

Saturday’s meeting will be the 118th all-time between the two teams.

The Ichabods (3-1, 3-1 MIAA) worked through the overtime bell to top Missouri Western 38-31 last time out in St. Joseph.

The Hornets (2-2, 2-2 MIAA) fell 14-13 to No. 14-ranked PittsburgState last time out in Emporia.

Hear from 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Dan Simoneau, also the Offensive Line coach, Defensive coordinator Zach Watkins, plus Volleyball Coach Chris Herron

