VIDEO: Washburn Football Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods return home to face Emporia State in a 4 p.m. start time on Oct. 1 on Hall of Fame Saturday in Yager Stadium.

Saturday’s meeting will be the 118th all-time between the two teams.

The Ichabods (3-1, 3-1 MIAA) worked through the overtime bell to top Missouri Western 38-31 last time out in St. Joseph.

The Hornets (2-2, 2-2 MIAA) fell 14-13 to No. 14-ranked PittsburgState last time out in Emporia.

