VIDEO: Washburn Football Coaches Show with Craig Schurig

It has been 656 days since the Ichabods have played a game that has counted as Washburn finally returns to the gridiron to face Lincoln on the road on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.
The Ichabods were tabbed sixth in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll that was released on July 27 at the MIAA Media Day in Kansas City and seventh in the MIAA Media Poll.
The Washburn Ichabods are coming off a 6-5 season recording their 13th winning season in head coach Craig Schurig’s 18th season on the Ichabod bench in 2019.
Listen and watch the first edition of the Washburn Football Coaches Show.