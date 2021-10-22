VIDEO: Washburn Football Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods will hit the road for the first time in two weeks as they will travel to Edmond, Okla. to face Central Oklahoma Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. for the Bronchos’ Homecoming game.
The Ichabods, who moved closer to the AFCA Top 25 rankings coming in at No. 26, topped then-No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri 17-16 last time out in Yager Stadium. The Bearcats fell to No. 10 after the loss.
The Bronchos moved to 4-3 winning their third game in a row with a 24-14 road win at Fort Hays State.
The Ichabods will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak to the Bronchos.
Hear from Craig Schurig, defensive backs Kevin Neal and Marquise Manning after the big victory over NW Missouri State and a preview of the Bronchos