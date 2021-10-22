      Weather Alert

VIDEO: Washburn Football Coaches Show

Oct 22, 2021 @ 10:38am

The Washburn Ichabods will hit the road for the first time in two weeks as they will travel to Edmond, Okla. to face Central Oklahoma Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. for the Bronchos’ Homecoming game.

The Ichabods, who moved closer to the AFCA Top 25 rankings coming in at No. 26, topped then-No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri 17-16 last time out in Yager Stadium. The Bearcats fell to No. 10 after the loss.

The Bronchos moved to 4-3 winning their third game in a row with a 24-14 road win at Fort Hays State.

The Ichabods will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak to the Bronchos.

Hear from Craig Schurig, defensive backs Kevin Neal and Marquise Manning after the big victory over NW Missouri State and a preview of the Bronchos

