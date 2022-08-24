WIBW News Now 580 WIBW Logo
VIDEO: Washburn Football Preview Series: #8 Special Teams

August 24, 2022 9:52AM CDT
The college football season is almost here.

The Washburn Ichabod football team kicks of the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1st against Lincoln at Yager Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 pm. You can listen to the game on Country 1069 FM or at mycountry1069.com

Every day for the next 10 days I will count down the top 10 most intriguing headlines for the 2022 season. We will hit on players, position groups, coaching and much more as we gear up for the 2022 season.

Number 10: Expectations
Number 9: One Score Games:

Number 8: Special Teams

