AUDIO: Washburn Wins Wild One in Edmond

The Washburn Ichabods moved to 6-2 on the season with a wild finish at Central Oklahoma as the squad scored on a 90-yard kickoff return by James Letcher, Jr., and a 75-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Braden Rose rallying and wrapping up a 29-17 win over the Bronchos. The Ichabods will be back in action next Saturday hosting Northeastern State on Homecoming in Yager Stadium at 1 p.m. on Oct. 30.
After the Bronchos (4-4) blocked an Ichabod punt setting up shop at the Washburn 41, UCO needed only two plays to take a 17-16 lead with 51 seconds to play in the game. However on the ensuing kickoff, Letcher, Jr., returned the ball 90 yards to paydirt as the Ichabods went back in front 22-17 after the two point conversion pass failed.
With the Ichabods holding a five-point lead, UCO drove down to the Washburn 20, but UCO’s Keats Cahool was sacked at the 25 by Laden Urban and Rose picked up the ball and ran 75 yards for the score staking the Ichabods to a 29-17 lead with nine seconds left.
After the kickoff, UCO’s one play end the game on an incomplete pass as the Ichabods snapped a three-game losing streak to the Bronchos.
UCO took a 7-0 lead on its first drive of the game needing only three plays to move 78 yards scoring with 9:35 left in the opening quarter.
Washburn tied the score in the second quarter when Zach Willis scored from 1-yard out tying the scoring with 9:55 to play before the half.
The Ichabods after forcing a UCO punt, was stopped short at the goal line turning the ball back to the Bronchos at the UCO 1 yardline, but on UCO’s first play from scrimmage, the running play was cut short in the backfield giving the Ichabod a safety and a 9-7 lead entering the break.
Washburn on its first drive of the second half went up 16-7 when Kellen Simoncic hit Peter Afful on a 65-yard touchdown strike as the Ichabods took the nine-point lead into the break.
Letcher, Jr., led the Ichabods with five catches and Afful finished with 78 yards receiving while SImoncic was 17 of 31 passing for 204 yards and one score. Taylon Peters had 39 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Grant Bruner led the Ichabods with six tackles and Kevin Neal, Jr., and Jordan Finnesy each had five tackles.
Letcher finished with 186 all-purpose yards.
Washburn finished with 328 yards of offense and 204 through the air.