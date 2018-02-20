Viking Swimmers Capture City’s First State Team Championship

It was a season to remember for the Seaman boys swim team. Undefeated through the regular season, including wins at the city and league championships for the third consecutive year, the Vikings ascended to where no other city school had ever been before – to the top of the state podium. Seaman blew away their competition in bringing home the 5-1A state championship at the Captial Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park last weekend. Their 347 team points were a whopping 150 points better than second-place Bishop Miege.

The Vikings were led by the Athlete of the Meet, senior Zeke Metz, who threw down record times in the 200 and 500 freestyle races and won both events. Metz was also part of a 400 freestyle relay team that set a state record in prelims and then broke it again in the finals, along with Josh Florence, Josh Graves and Cameron Stanley. The 200 freestyle relay team, comprised of Graves, James Sadler, Florence and Janson Garman, pulled off that same feat.

Metz, Josh Florence and Noah Florence finished 1-2-4 in the 500 freestyle, and Stanley took third in both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke to highlight the other individual finishes for the Vikings.

We spoke to Seaman swimming coach Rod Garman about his team’s championship season.