WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


37°F
Overcast
Feels Like 31°
Winds East 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain38°
35°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Rain45°
22°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear52°
39°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy66°
28°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Snow Showers32°
27°

Villanova Cruises to Second Title in Three Years

by on April 2, 2018 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)

They chanted his name from the cheap seats: “Di-Vin-cen-zo, Di-Vin-cen-zo.” By the time Donte DiVincenzo was done doing his damage, Villanova had another title and college basketball had its newest star.

The redhead kid with the nickname Big Ragu scored 31 points Monday to lift ’Nova to another blowout tournament victory — this time 79-62 over Michigan for its second title in three seasons.

The sophomore guard had 12 points and an assist during a first-half run to help the Wildcats (36-4) pull ahead, then scored nine straight for Villanova midway through the second to put the game away — capped by a 3-pointer he punctuated with a wink over to TV announcers Jim Nantz and Bill Raftery on the sideline.

Villanova won all six games by double digits over this tournament run, joining Michigan State (2000), Duke (2001) and North Carolina (2009) in that rare air.

One key question: Could this be one of the best teams of all-time?

Maybe so, considering the way Jay Wright’s team dismantled everyone in front of it in a tournament that was dripping with upsets, underdogs and parity.

Maybe so, considering the Wildcats won in seemingly every way imaginable. This victory came two nights after they set a Final Four record with 18 3-pointers, and one week after they relied more on defense in a win over Texas Tech in the Elite Eight.

 

 



Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.