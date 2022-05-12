Virtual Job Fair Next Week

The next KansasWorks Statewide Virtual Job Fair is coming up Wednesday and Thursday, May 18th and 19th.
Kansas has conducted 13 virtual job fairs since the beginning of 2020, with hundreds of employers and job seekers having participated.
The job fair will allow job seekers to apply, live chat, and interview virtually with employers.
Registration is required in order to participate in the virtual job fair, regardless of previous participation.
To register, go to KansasWorks.com, and click on the Job Fair link there.
The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and login.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request to engage in a video interview during the virtual job fair.
The event is divided into five areas of the state, with eleven “job” sub-categories under each area.
Candidates are able to participate through any digital device including a computer, tablet or mobile phone.