Visible Masks, Shields Available for Deaf
The Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, partnering with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, is making visible personal protective equipment – or PPE – available to deaf and hard of hearing individuals, their family members, and/or personal caretakers.
This visible PPE program, made possible through funding provided by the federal CARES Act, offers each individual the option of obtaining face shields or clear/smile masks in either adult or child size.
All visible PPE’s are made with see-through materials to allow for lip-reading and non-verbal facial expressions.
Each individual may request two items, and each household is limited to four face shields and/or a total of 10 PPE items. Consideration is on a first-come, first serve basis, while supplies last.
This program is only available to Kansas residents.
The orders will take about two to four weeks for processing and distribution.
If you have questions, please call 785-368-8034, or VP 785-246-5077.
You can register at this website.