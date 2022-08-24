‘Voice of the Chiefs’ Mitch Holthus Remembers Len Dawson

Wednesday was a sad day across the Chiefs Kingdom, as all-time franchise great Len Dawson passed away at the age of 87. Dawson quarterbacked the Chiefs to their first world championship in Super Bowl IV, taking home game MVP honors, and still holds Chiefs franchise records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. He was a fixture on televisions and radios across the Kingdom after his playing days, as the sports director at KMBC television in Kansas City and the longtime color analyst on the Chiefs Radio Network.

Mitch Holthus partnered with Dawson for 24 seasons on Chiefs radio broadcasts. He joined ‘580 Sports Talk’ with Brendan Dzwierzynski and Dan Lucero on Wednesday afternoon to share his memories of his childhood hero, broadcast partner, and friend. Click the link below to listen.

‘Voice of the Chiefs’ Mitch Holthus on Len Dawson