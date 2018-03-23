WIBW News Now!

Volunteer firefighter charged with arson

by on March 23, 2018 at 2:47 PM (34 mins ago)

A suspended volunteer firefighter has been charged with arson in pasture and hay bale fires last year in western Kansas.

The Salina Journal reports that Landon Ray Beesley of Collyer was charged Wednesday in Trego County with two counts of arson.  He is free on $32,500 bond.  He doesn’t have an attorney or a listed phone number.

Trego County Attorney Chris Lyon said in a news release that the charges stem from an ongoing investigation into the February 12th, 2017, fires in a rural area near the town of Collyer.  No details were provided about the fires.

Sheriff Richard Hanks says the fire department has placed Beesley on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.  The terms of the suspension include that Beesley not respond to any fire calls.

