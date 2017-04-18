Volunteers needed for Earth Day activities on Saturday

Kansans have an opportunity to participate in Earth Day festivities across the state during the fourth annual “Keep It Clean Kansas” state park cleanup event this Saturday, April 22nd, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Bill Bider, Bureau of Waste Management director, says that volunteers will spend the morning clearing trash from several state parks.

“We spend the day really going through the entire park trying to just clean it up and get it ready for people who are going to be coming out there during the spring & summer to enjoy those parks,” Bider said.

Although Kansas has 25 state parks, only five parks are selected each year to make sure that the state evenly rotates their cleanup efforts, according to Bider.

“We, really, can handle only about five per year,” says Bider. “So, every four or five years, every park will get this kind of cleanup effort.”

The state parks selected this year are Meade State Park, Glen Elder State Park, Kaw River State Park, Fall River State Park and Hillsdale State Park.

For more information about Earth Day events and Kansas state parks, go to www.ksoutdoors.com.