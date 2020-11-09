Vote Count Continuing in Kansas
As election officials finish counting ballots cast during the 2020 election, counties across Kansas are now turning to the outlier ballots with mismatched signatures, ID issues, and more.
Election results in Kansas are not official until counties canvass the results of state and national races.
When officials meet for the county canvass, they review all mail-in and in-person ballots cast to ensure nothing out of the ordinary occurred.
They also confirm and count provisional ballots.
The Reflector reports that, with several Statehouse races too close to call, this year’s county canvas may play an important role in determining some outcomes.
Once each county canvasses, results are officially certified by the state.
All 105 Kansans will conduct a canvas in the next two weeks.
Candidates may request a recount after the canvass.
Once counties have finalized their results, the Kansas State Board of Canvassers meets to make the final review.
The board is composed of Governor Laura Kelly, Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Attorney General Derek Schmidt.