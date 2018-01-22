Voter data for nearly 1,000 Kansans exposed in Florida

Efforts to detect voter fraud led to private voter data from nearly 1,000 Kansans being exposed earlier this year by officials in Florida.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the incident is raising more questions about the Interstate Crosscheck System, which was designed in Kansas to detect double voting or people who register to vote in more than one state.

In 2013, Kansas sent a list of 945 potential double registrants to Florida over an unsecured email account. The information included partial Social Security numbers. The Florida Department of State released that list in September to a Kansas woman who sent an open records request.

In response to the revelation, Florida election officials on Friday offered a year of free fraud detection and protection services to those affected by the data release.