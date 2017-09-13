Voter panel may make no recommendations

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud says there’s a “high possibility” the panel will make no recommendations when it finishes its work.

Republican Kris Kobach’s comments came amid growing criticism from Democrats that the commission is bent on encouraging voter suppression. The commission met in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

The Kansas secretary of state told reporters after the meeting that such claims are “bizarre” because they assume the commission can perform a “Jedi mind

trick” on state legislatures to make them adopt its recommendations.

Kobach also said it’s possible the commission will make no recommendations and just tell states “here’s the data.”

Trump created the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in May to investigate his unsubstantiated claims that millions of people voted illegally in 2016.