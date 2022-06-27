Voter Registration Deadline Approaching

The primary election date is Tuesday, August 2nd, and this year it’s about more than who gets the nomination nods from the Republican and Democratic parties – the proposed constitutional amendment regarding abortion will also be voted on.
The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, July 12th.
To register to vote online, you must have a valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card.
Individuals must register to vote using a paper application if they do not have one of those ID’s.
You have to re-register any time you change your name, address, or political party affiliation.
To register, you must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the state of Kansas, reach the age of 18 before the next election, and have received final discharge from imprisonment, parole, or conditional release if convicted of a felony.