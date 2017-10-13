Voter Registration Drive this weekend, registration deadline Tuesday

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell announced today his office is holding a voter registration drive at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library this weekend in advance of next week’s voter registration deadline. The Election Office will also have the election equipment at the library on the following dates and times:

Friday, October 13th from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday, October 14th from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday, October 15th from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

The Election Commissioner encourages voters to ensure their voter registration is current before the registration deadline prior to the November 7th General Election. The deadline to register to vote in this election is Tuesday, October 17th. This year the General Election is for city governing body positions, school board positions, Sherwood Improvement District Directors and Drainage District Directors.

Advance Voting in Person at the Shawnee County Election Office will start Monday, October 23rd. The Election Office will be open from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm for Advance Voting.

Anyone with any questions concerning their voter registration status may call the Shawnee County Election Office at (785) 251-5900. Those voters with special needs who require assistance should call the Election Office. Additional information is also available on the Shawnee County Election website at www.snco.us/election/.