Voter registration event this weekend at Topeka library

Shawnee County voters will have an opportunity to check their voter registration at an event coming up this weekend at the Topeka/Shawnee County Public Library.

The event is Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 6 p.m.

“We’ll have somebody there that can help you with registration,” said Election Commissioner Andrew Howell. “You can also, if you’re just curious to see if you’re already currently registered. We’ll have somebody there that can help you figure out if you’re already registered.”

The primary election is August 7. The registration deadline is July 17.