Voting Booths to Change for Upcoming Elections
You’ll see a different look this fall if you go to your polling place to vote.
Kansas voters will encounter masked election workers seated behind plastic panels when they head to the polls this fall, and use disposable stylus pens to cast their ballots.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab says that the state is receiving $4.6 million in federal aid to prepare for the election, with $2.6 million going to county election officials.
The state also plans to spend $1 million on personal protective equipment, including hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, face masks, and disposable gloves.
Each polling site also will receive two Plexiglas shields to protect election workers and voters, as well as disposable stylus pens for voters.
Schwab said voters with underlying health conditions or other concerns should request a mail-in ballot.
Kansas voters will have multiple options in how they can cast their ballot — voting in-person on election day, advance in-person voting, and advance mail ballots.