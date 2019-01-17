Wade and Brown Lead Cats to Road Win

Barry Brown scored 25 points and Dean Wade added 20 to help Kansas State beat No. 20 Oklahoma 74-61 on Wednesday night.

It was Kansas State’s second straight road win over a ranked team – the Wildcats won at Iowa State last Saturday. It was also Wade’s second game back since missing six in a row with a torn tendon in his right foot.

Kansas State (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) shot 50 percent from the field against an Oklahoma squad that was holding opponents to 37.7 percent shooting, good for ninth nationally.

Christian James scored 20 points and Rashard Odomes added a season-high 17 for Oklahoma (13-4, 2-3). It was the Sooners’ first home defeat and their first loss to an unranked team this season.

Kansas State ran out to an 8-0 lead as Oklahoma went scoreless for more than three minutes to start the game. The Wildcats stretched their advantage to 20-7 before the Sooners found their footing. James hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to cut Kansas State’s lead to 30-24.

The Wildcats kept the Sooners at bay, and an emphatic two-handed dunk by Wade with just over two minutes to play put the Wildcats up 71-56.