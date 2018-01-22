Wade Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

Junior forward Dean Wade earned Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career on Monday after collecting consecutive 20-point games in helping Kansas State to wins over No. 4/6 Oklahoma and No. 24/25 TCU last week.

Wade, who twice won the league’s Newcomer of the Week award as a freshman in 2016, becomes the 13th Wildcat to earn Player of the Week honors and the first since Wesley Iwundu earned the accolade on Nov. 16, 2015. Overall, it marks the school’s 26th Player of the Week honor since the inception of the Big 12 in 1997, including the 10th under head coach Bruce Weber.

The 6-foot-10, 228-pound forward from St. John’s, Kansas, Wade averaged 20.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting (16-of-32), including 58.3 percent (7-of-12) from 3-point range, with 6.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 37.5 minutes per game in the wins over the Sooners and Horned Frogs. It marked the Wildcats’ first back-to-back home Top 25 victories since February 2015.

Wade, who enters the week fourth in the Big 12 in scoring at 19.7 points per game in league games, opened the week by posting the first of two all-around efforts in the 87-69 win over No. 4/6 Oklahoma on Tuesday night. He scored 21 points on 9-of-16 field goals, including a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range, against the Sooners to go with team-highs in both rebounds (7) and assists (7) in 36 minutes. He followed that up with yet another strong performance in the 73-68 win over No. 24/25 TCU on Saturday with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-9 from long range, to go with 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals in a career-best 39 minutes.

Wade has now scored 20 or more points in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

For the season, Wade is averaging 15.6 points on 58.0 percent shooting, including 46.9 percent from 3-point range, to go 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals in 30.7 minutes per game. The leader in field goal percentage and rebounding, he ranks second on the team in scoring, double-digit scoring games (15), 20-point games (five), field goals made (109), steals and minutes. He ranks among the Big 12’s Top 15 in a number of categories, including third in 3-point field goal percentage, eighth in field goal percentage and 11th in both scoring and rebounding.