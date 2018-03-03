Wade Leads Wildcats to Crucial Bubble Win

Kansas State used a complete team effort, including a team-high 25 points from junior forward Dean Wade , to secure its 10th victory in conference play and 21st win overall in defeating Baylor, 77-67, in front of 10,299 fans at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.



K-State (21-10, 10-8 Big 12) won double-digit games in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2013-14 season, as the victory over Baylor (18-13, 8-10 Big 12) secured sole possession of fourth place in the league standings and the No. 4 seed at next week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. For a Wildcat squad picked eighth in the preseason, it was the highest league finish since sharing the Big 12 title in 2012-13.



The Wildcats were efficient on offense, connecting on 52 percent (26-of-50) from the field, including 50 percent or better in each half, and recorded 19 assists on 26 made field goals while turning the ball over just 10 times. It marked the 15th time this season that the team has connected on 50 percent or better from the field, which is the highest mark since doing it in 19 such games in 1987-88.



Wade paced three Wildcats in double figures with a team-high 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting to go with a game-tying 7 rebounds, while fellow junior Barry Brown, Jr. , scored 18 points on 6-of-9 field goals, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, to go with a career-tying 9 assists, 4 rebounds and a game-high 3 steals. Sophomore forward Makol Mawien added 14 points on 5-of-7 field goals and 4-of-4 from the free throw line, as the team is a perfect 7-0 this season when he scores in double figures.



Brown and Wade each achieved milestones in the game, surpassing the 500-point mark to become the 30th and 31st players in school history to do so in a single season. They also became just the seventh duo to score 500 or more points in the same season and the first since Jacob Pullenand Denis Clemente in 2009-10.



Baylor was led by senior forward Nuni Omot, who scored a career-high 30 points off the bench on 8-of-11 shooting, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range.



Saturday also marked the final game for walk-ons Mason Schoen and Kade Kinnamon , who each entered the game in the waning minutes for the final time at Bramlage Coliseum.