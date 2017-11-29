Although they led for a majority of the game, the contest was closer than expected given the turnovers, missed shots and second opportunities allowed by Bruce Weber’s club. Wade was the only consistent player on an inconsistent night as he shot 9 of 14 from the field and converted six of eight at the foul line.

The next highest scorer was Kamau Stokes who scored 12 points on the night but did not find favor with the rim as he shot 3 of 11 in the contest.

Oral Roberts (1-7) rebounded from a lackluster start in the first half to get within five points midway through the second half but could not overcome their own struggles shooting the basketball.

Things did change midway through the first half when the Golden Eagles went to various zone defenses to slow down the Wildcats offense and they found great success with it.

Sam Kearns led Oral Roberts with 21 points on 6 of 12 shooting while Javen White and Albert Owens added 14 and 13, respectively, in the losing effort.