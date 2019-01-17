Wagle sees tax hike in future if Kelly’s proposals are enacted

The Republican response to a Democratic governor’s State of the State message was predictable. That’s nice, but we can’t afford it. The response was given by Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita.

“Governor Kelly’s first budget would squander our fiscal recovery, with a massive spending increase that would deepen our debt and require another major tax hike,” said Wagle.

Wagle sees no way that the current tax burden can handle what the Governor has proposed.

“Insurance premiums have increased by over 200 percent since Obamacare was implemented,” said Wagle. “At the same time, she would have us surrender to the edicts of an unelected Supreme Court, spending even more than the billion-dollar increase already approved for public education through the year 2023. Candidate Kelly promised no new taxes. Governor Kelly has promised a budget that would absolutely require them.”

The Kansas Senate plans to pass a bill allowing Kansans to itemize on their state returns, even if they take the standard deduction on their federal taxes.

“We believe Kansans should be able to deduct interest on their mortgages, property taxes and health care expenses,” said Wagle. “The windfall from the Trump tax cuts belongs to Kansas taxpayers, not government.”

Wagle is calling these moves a responsible budget.