WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Clear
Feels Like 58°
Winds North 13 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear69°
45°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear72°
48°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear80°
52°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear79°
57°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy84°
60°

Wakeeney police chief arrested for allegations of misconduct

by on May 4, 2017 at 8:32 AM (2 hours ago)

A top law enforcement official in northwestern Kansas is in jail following an investigation into allegations of unlawful conduct.

According to a news release, Wakeeney Police Chief Terry Eberle was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon contacted the agency in January to look into the allegations against Eberle.

He was arrested without incident for suspicion of blackmail, harassment by telecommunications device, attempted interference with law enforcement, intimidation of a witness or victim, tampering with a public record, and two counts of theft.

Underwood says Eberle has his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

No other details about the ongoing investigation have been released.   

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle