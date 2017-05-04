Wakeeney police chief arrested for allegations of misconduct

A top law enforcement official in northwestern Kansas is in jail following an investigation into allegations of unlawful conduct.

According to a news release, Wakeeney Police Chief Terry Eberle was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon contacted the agency in January to look into the allegations against Eberle.

He was arrested without incident for suspicion of blackmail, harassment by telecommunications device, attempted interference with law enforcement, intimidation of a witness or victim, tampering with a public record, and two counts of theft.

Underwood says Eberle has his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

No other details about the ongoing investigation have been released.