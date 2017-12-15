WaKeeney Police Chief faces additional charges

The former police chief in WaKeeney, Kansas has been charged with several more felony counts in an ongoing investigation by the KBI.

Trego County Attorney Chris Lyon said in a release to Hays Post that Terry Eberle is now charged with two counts of perjury and eight counts of making false information in addition to the blackmail, making false information, theft, attempted official misconduct, intimidation of a witness, harassment by telephone, tampering with a public record and attempted interference with law enforcement charges he already faced.

Lyon was quick to point out that the arrest and charging of an individual is merely an allegation of criminal wrongdoing. All defendants maintain a presumption of innocence unless or until proven guilty in court of law.