A Topeka drugstore was robbed Thursday morning.

Police were called just before 9:30 a.m. to the Walgreens at SW 37th and Topeka Boulevard where a Hispanic man with a slender build about 5’6 with a knee brace entered the business and took money from the till.

He had a gun in his waistband. He didn’t brandish it. He was last seen getting into a dark grey 2000s Nissan Maxima and driving south.

If you know more about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.