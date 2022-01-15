Walk-In Accident Reporting Initiated in Topeka

Topeka Police Dept. Press release:
The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka.
During the walk-in accident reporting phase, the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:
All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration, and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or come down to
the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.
We would also like to remind the public that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.