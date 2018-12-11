Wallethub monitoring nation’s credit card debt

Credit card debt statistics speak to the financial health of American households. WalletHub pays attention to this to find out how America is really doing economically.

“We started 2018 as a country with more than $1 trillion in outstanding credit card balances for the first time ever,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “That was a record. We’re actually on pace to begin 2019 in even worse shape.”

However, some areas of Kansas are using credit responsibly.

“As far as having the least credit card debt, Leawood, Kansas did very well here,” said Gonzalez. “It ranked up in the 99th percentile. Lenexa and Overland Park were also in the top 10 percent. Those places tend to have really good debt to income ratios.”

The amount that should be on your credit card is obviously as little as possible, but there is a target number to get to.

“Typically, you want that to be at around 30 percent,” said Gonzalez. “When you’re looking at any type of credit utilization rate, even if its from month to month. You don’t really want to be going over around 30 to 40 percent of your overall credit limit.”

In some cases, all the budgeting and planning in the world won’t be enough to solve your debt problems. You may need to explore whether higher-paying opportunities exist for people with your background or consider acquiring some new skills to make yourself more marketable.