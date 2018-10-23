WalletHub rankings favor private schools in Kansas

WalletHub released its 2019 College and University Rankings on Monday. Some smaller Kansas college names were on their list.

“The University of St. Mary was one,” said analyst Jill Gonzalez. “MidAmerica Nazarene University another, Friends University, Newman University…” McPherson College was also in the top five for Kansas and the top half of the nearly 1000 schools that responded to the survey. Newman was the only Kansas school in the top 200 at 174th.

The state’s public institutions were left off the list because they did not provide pieces of data Wallethub asked for.

“We looked at 30 different metrics, really ranging across the board from student selectivity, admission rate, things like that, cost and financing, student loan debt upon graduation, faculty resources, campus safety and overall campus experience,” said Gonzalez.

The weights on the metrics were not equal, either.

“Things that mattered more than others were things like student selectivity, costs and financing, educational and career outcomes,” said Gonzalez. “Things that mattered a little less were faculty resources, campus safety and campus experience.”

Separate rankings for colleges and for universities also are available on WalletHub with separate methodology.