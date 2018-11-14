Wallethub releases Holiday Budgets by City, KC suburbs do well

Personal finance website WalletHub released a survey this week on its 2018 Holiday Budgets by City.

“We looked at five different things when calculating these suggested Holiday Budgets,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “One was age, another was annual household income and then the ratios of income to things like savings, monthly expenses, etc.”

One Kansas City suburb was toward the top of the list.

“We looked at almost 600 cities overall,” said Gonzalez. “Shawnee ranked at 20th out of all 600. The recommended holiday budget there is just over $1800.”

Overland Park was 53rd and Olathe was 67th overall. Both cities budgets were well over $1000. But, regardless of your individual budget, be sure it is something you have planned for in advance.

“We see credit card debt really rack up around this time of year every single year,” said Gonzalez. “We want to make sure that you’re not overextending yourself and spending within your means.”

The National Retail Federation predicts the average per-person tab this holiday season will reach over $1000.