Wallethub sees 2018 as another positive one for the economy

Wallethub has announced its 2018 Financial Predictions.

1. U.S. GDP Growth Will Remain Near 2.5%

2. Unemployment Will Crack 4%

3. The S&P 500 Will Top 2,900 & Finish at 2,838

4. The Fed Will Raise Rates Three Times, Costing Borrowers Billions

5. Credit Card Debt Will Break All-Time Records, Topping $1 Trillion Owed

6. Consumer Credit Scores Will Peak in 2018

7. U.S. Auto Sales Will Top 17M for the Fourth Straight Year

8. Existing Home Sales Will Again Top 5M, Despite Higher Rates

“When it comes to the stock market, we’re seeing that the trend will actually continue to reach some record highs in the next year,” said Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Unfortunately, it’s not all good. The Fed will probably raise rates at least two times. Depending on what type of debt you’re working with, or what type of investing you’re doing, this year could be great for you, or just okay.”

For the full story and methodology behind the predictions, go here.

Graphic courtesy WalletHub