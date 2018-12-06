Wamego Angus Breeder President Of Kansas Livestock Association

Wabaunsee County rancher Barb Downey of Wamego moved up to president of the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) at a recent meeting in Wichita.

Members chose Harry Moser, Wheaton, as the KLA president elect. Downey and Moser will lead the 5,500-member organization during the next year.

Downey represents the fourth generation of her family in the ranching business. She and her late father, Joe Downey, started Downey Ranch in 1986.

Downey and her husband, Joe Carpenter, operate the ranch, which consists of a registered Angus and commercial Angus-based cowherd that grazes pastures in Wabaunsee and Riley counties.

The cattle are marketed as seedstock through a joint production sale with Kniebel Cattle Company of White City. The annual sale is advertised extensively on 580 WIBW’s Morning Ag Roundup show.

Downey cattle are also finished and sold through U.S. Premium Beef, of which they are founding stockholders and qualified seedstock suppliers.

Downey Ranch was named Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Commercial Producer of the Year in 2010.

She has been extensively involved in leadership with both KLA and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). Downey is a past chair of the Kansas Beef Council and currently is vice president of the NCBA Region VII Federation Division.

She serves on the Federation of State Beef Councils Board of Directors and represents the Federation on the NCBA Executive Committee. She is a member of the Joint Industry Nutrition and Health Committee.

Downey is a past chair of the KLA Natural Resources Committee, is a member of the KLA Stockgrowers Council and has served on the KLA Policy & Resolutions Committee. She is a past president of the Kansas Angus Association.

She has served on the USD 320 Board of Education. Downey is a past Wabaunsee County Extension Council member and a local 4-H club leader.

Downey graduated from K-State in 1986 with a degree in animal sciences & industry (AS&I). She and husband Joe, also a K-State AS&I graduate, received the K-State Block & Bridle Outstanding Stockmen Award in 2011.

The Carpenters have two daughters. Anna is a junior at Texas Tech University. Laura is a freshman at Kansas State University. Both girls work on the ranch during their free time.

Moser and his family own a seedstock and commercial cow-calf enterprise in Marshall and Pottawatomie counties.

KLA is a 5,600-member trade organization representing the state’s livestock business on legislative, regulatory and industry issues at both the state and federal levels. The association’s work is funded through voluntary dues dollars paid by its members.