Wamego school evacuated due to gas leak

A gas leak is forcing a school in Wamego to be evacuated.

According to the school’s website, a main gas line broke near West Elementary School on Thursday morning. West Elementary students are being evacuated to Wamego Middle School as a precautionary measure.

At the recommendation of local law enforcement, classes at West Elementary School have been canceled for the day. Classes will remain in session for other schools in Wamego.

The school district says anyone who needs to get a message to their child can do so by calling 785-456-7682.