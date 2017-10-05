WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


73°F
Overcast
Feels Like 73°
Winds South 8 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm77°
67°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Thunderstorm83°
58°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy75°
53°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear80°
58°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain66°
48°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Areal Flood Watch until 7:00am on October 7, 2017

Wamego school evacuated due to gas leak

by on October 5, 2017 at 10:59 AM (29 mins ago)

A gas leak is forcing a school in Wamego to be evacuated.

According to the school’s website, a main gas line broke near West Elementary School on Thursday morning. West Elementary students are being evacuated to Wamego Middle School as a precautionary measure.

At the recommendation of local law enforcement, classes at West Elementary School have been canceled for the day. Classes will remain in session for other schools in Wamego. 

The school district says anyone who needs to get a message to their child can do so by calling 785-456-7682.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle