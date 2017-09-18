Wamego teen dies in weekend wreck

A weekend accident claimed the life of a Wamego teenager.

Saturday just after 4:30, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s officers were sent to a report of an injury accident on Highway 24 east of Schoeman Road near mile marker 340.8.

A 1997 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 18-year-old Daniel McDonald crossed the center line and was struck by two westbound vehicles on the highway.

The driver of a 2006 Volvo V50, 44-year-old Corey Swisher of St. Mary’s was not hurt.

Thirty-five year old Joshua Asbury was driving a 1997 Ford Expedition. Asbury was hurt and taken to a hospital in Manhattan for treatment.