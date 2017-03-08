Wanted felon arrested following high-speed chase in Topeka

A Topeka man sought in connection with a string of auto thefts was arrested Tuesday following a high-speed pursuit.

Police say around 8:30 p.m., officers spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Shawnee County. According to a release, officers recognized the driver as 38-year-old Tommy Lee Kleiner, who was wanted for multiple felony arrest warrants in Northeast Kansas.

The chase started in east Topeka when Kleiner sped away from officers who tried to pull him over. The pursuit reached high speeds and covered several miles through the middle of Topeka.

Police used spike strips to disable the vehicle near Washburn University. Kleiner hit the strips and continued to flee until authorities ran him off the road at the intersection of SW 21st and Medford.

Kleiner was taken from the scene to an area hospital for chest pains.

No police officers or members of the public were injured during the pursuit.

Kleiner was the subject of an attempt to located bulletin posted Tuesday on the Topeka Police Department’s Facebook page.

Kleiner has an extensive criminal conviction history. Police say he is the suspect in multiple automobile thefts that have occurred in the area over the last several weeks.