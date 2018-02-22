WIBW News Now!

Wanted man caught Thursday evening in Nemaha County

by on February 22, 2018 at 6:40 PM

A wanted man in Jackson County was caught in a field south of Baileyville Thursday.

Authorities had been searching most of the afternoon for 33-year-old John Shipley of Topeka after he fled on foot from the Jackson County Courthouse. He was reported by the Kansas Department of Corrections as a parole absconder.

Morse had earlier encouraged residents on the south side of Holton to lock their doors to discourage Shipley.

He was caught by Jackson County, Nemaha County and Kansas Highway Patrol officers.

