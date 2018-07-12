Wanted man runs when served with warrants, is captured near Shunga Creek Thursday

Shawnee County officers spent most of Thursday morning looking for a man wanted on two felony domestic battery warrants. They attempted to serve 36-year-old Joshua A. Smith just after 8:30 in the 400 block of NE Green. Smith took off running through backyards and jumping fences. Officers gave pursuit on foot and lost Smith near Shunga Creek.

They then asked for assistance from Topeka Police, the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Highway Patrol in setting up a perimeter. A Sheriff’s Office K-9 then picked up Smith’s trail and they found him hiding in a culvert in the 2600 block of NE Laurent St. He’s in jail now on those warrants and felony interference charges. No one was hurt.