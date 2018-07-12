WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


101°F
Clear
Feels Like 105°
Winds South 13 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear101°
75°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear99°
76°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm94°
75°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy97°
75°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy93°
70°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Heat Advisory until 8:00pm on July 14, 2018

Wanted man runs when served with warrants, is captured near Shunga Creek Thursday

by on July 12, 2018 at 11:48 AM (5 hours ago)

Shawnee County officers spent most of Thursday morning looking for a man wanted on two felony domestic battery warrants. They attempted to serve 36-year-old Joshua A. Smith just after 8:30 in the 400 block of NE Green. Smith took off running through backyards and jumping fences. Officers gave pursuit on foot and lost Smith near Shunga Creek.

They then asked for assistance from Topeka Police, the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Highway Patrol in setting up a perimeter. A Sheriff’s Office K-9 then picked up Smith’s trail and they found him hiding in a culvert in the 2600 block of NE Laurent St. He’s in jail now on those warrants and felony interference charges. No one was hurt.