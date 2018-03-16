Ward believes even more that ‘fix is in’ on school finance

As part of their regular Friday morning press conference, Democratic leadership was questioning the methods being employed by the majority party with regard to the latest school finance study that was due to be released Friday afternoon.

“Remember last week, I said the fix is in?” said House Minority Leader Jim Ward. “I had an opportunity to review the employment contracts for the lawyers and they specifically put a provision in there that says they will have primary contact with only the Speaker of the House, the Majority Leader of the House and the chair of the K-12 committee. Specifically, leaving out the Minority Leader and the minority party, which is one-third of the House of Representatives.”

Ward found out he’s not alone, though.

“I had an opportunity to speak with Senator Hensley’s staff,” said Ward. “That’s the same provision on the Senate side, again leaving out a fourth of the Senate, so there’s little hope for a collaboration, at least initially, when you have that kind of attitude coming out of the chute.”

Ward also found the form of the initial presentation of the report troubling.

“The out-of-state expert with questionable credentials and limited knowledge of Kansas education isn’t going to present her own report, the lawyers are going to do it today, which is an odd thing,” said Ward. “I don’t like the procedure, honestly. When you put the huge committee together and give everybody one question, while it sounds fair on the surface, you can’t follow up and people who have testified in court, as our out-of-state expert has done, can avoid questions, unless you can do follow up and try to pin them down.”

Dr. Lori Taylor is scheduled to speak to the joint committee on Monday.