Ward sees himself as leader of ‘new direction’ in Kansas governor’s race

House Minority Leader Democrat Jim Ward reacted Thursday to the announcement of Greg Orman’s Independent run for Governor by clarifying that an Independent candidate is not the only one capable of governing from the center.

“I think moderate is both Democrat and Republican,” Ward said. “I don’t think you just get to call yourself a centrist, you actually have to demonstrate that by the positions you take and the things that you’ve advocated for. I think the number of candidates running for Governor is a reflection of the energy in Kansas. Clearly, there’s a desire by a lot of Kansans to move in a new direction. That’s the vein that I believe I have the best tap into. I think we need to build a new

economy that doesn’t work for the rich corporations alone. I think we need to make it so that if you’re sick in Kansas, you can afford to go to the doctor. I think we should build a school system that educates children regardless of where they live and gives teachers the tools they need to teach.”

Now that it is official that Kansas Governor Sam Brownback will be leaving for an ambassadorship in the Trump administration, Ward believes that Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer will govern much the same way ideologically as what Brownback did.

“There’s been chaos in the leadership of Kansas for the last seven years, but particularly in the last year, when the question around not only the capitol but the state was, who is our Governor?” Ward said. “Hopefully, that issue gets clarified. What’s the old adage? New boss, same as the old boss. Jeff Colyer was selected as Lieutenant Governor because he believed in the Brownback experiment. I don’t expect a whole lot of policy changes out of the new Governor. I think we’ll still have a clear distinction between the kind of state that he would like to pursue and the vision I have for the future of Kansas.”

Ward’s main message to rural Kansas is one of infrastructure, both broadband internet, which he compared to the importance of electricity in previous generations and physical roads.

“Projects are getting done in Wichita and Johnson County and Kansas City, Kansas new viaduct project,” said Ward. “Where they’re not getting done is on Highway 75 north of Holton where those kids were killed about six months ago. Where they’re not getting done is in southeast Kansas, where Highway 69 still waits to be expanded. You go out west in Gray County, Ford County, Philips County. Those projects aren’t getting done and if you don’t build that infrastructure it makes it very hard to expand our agricultural economy.”

For more information on Ward’s campaign, go to kansasforward.com.