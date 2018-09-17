Warm and humid Monday

It’s going to feel hot and sticky in this final week of summer.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Warm and humid. A few isolated showers or a thunderstorm possible especially this afternoon, with a high at 92.
Tonight: Clear and warm, with a low at 70.
Tomorrow: Sunny and hot, with a high at 92.
Wednesday: Windy, hot and humid, with a high at 93.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 91. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 71.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 92.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 92.