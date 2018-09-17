Warm and humid Monday

It’s going to feel hot and sticky in this final week of summer.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Warm and humid. A few isolated showers or a thunderstorm possible especially this afternoon, with a high at 92.

Tonight: Clear and warm, with a low at 70.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot, with a high at 92.

Wednesday: Windy, hot and humid, with a high at 93.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 91. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 71.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 92.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 92.