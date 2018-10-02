WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Warm and humid Tuesday

by on October 2, 2018 at 5:38 AM (3 hours ago)

Summer-like weather returns for a couple of days before another front gives us a chance to get wet.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy, warm and humid, with a high at 88.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: Windy and very warm, with a high at 90. South winds 15-35 and gusty.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high at 88. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 93. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.