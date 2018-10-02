Warm and humid Tuesday

Summer-like weather returns for a couple of days before another front gives us a chance to get wet.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy, warm and humid, with a high at 88.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: Windy and very warm, with a high at 90. South winds 15-35 and gusty.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high at 88. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 93. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.