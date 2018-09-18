Warm and humid Tuesday

The warm and sticky weather continues.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Warm and breezy, with a high at 92.

Tonight: Clear, with a low near 70.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy, with a high at 95.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 92, but a change is coming Thursday evening with thunderstorm chances.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 94. South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 94.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 90.