Warm and humid Tuesday

The warm and sticky weather continues.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Warm and breezy, with a high at 92.
Tonight: Clear, with a low near 70.
Tomorrow: Sunny and windy, with a high at 95.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 92, but a change is coming Thursday evening with thunderstorm chances.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 94. South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 74.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 94.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 90.