Warm and sticky Monday

Pop-up thunderstorms could be possible today, with slight chances of rain sticking around throughout the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Isolated showers with a few thunderstorms possible and a high at 93.

Tonight: Scattered storms and partly cloudy, with a low at 71.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning and again in the afternoon, with a high at 91.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms, with a high at 87.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 90. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 71.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high at 90.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 92.